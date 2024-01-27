russians increased the number of offensive and assault actions in the Tauride direction - Tarnavsky

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 97807 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 124963 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 127430 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 169088 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167850 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 272757 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177486 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166954 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148685 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 241943 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 104507 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 94674 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 69443 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 65913 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 78097 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 272743 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 241932 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 227209 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 252659 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 238625 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 124944 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102544 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102801 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119167 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119652 views
russians increased the number of offensive and assault actions in the Tauride direction - Tarnavsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30868 views

Total enemy losses amounted to 385 people and 21 pieces of military equipment, excluding UAVs. In particular, 6 tanks, 9 armored personnel carriers, 3 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment

The occupation forces of the russian federation have significantly increased the number of assault operations in the Tauride direction. This was stated by Brigadier General and Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports .

Details 

The occupants have significantly increased the number of offensive and assault operations - for the second day in a row, the enemy has been conducting 50 combat engagements daily. One and a half dozen occupants surrendered in a week

- summarized the brigadier general.

According to him, the enemy conducted 100 air strikes in the operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation within seven days. Most of them were UAVs and most of them were dropped by the invaders in Donetsk region.

Addendum

Tarnavskyi noted that yesterday the occupants launched two missile strikes from S-300 missile systems at Myrnohrad and Novohrodivka, and made a total of 714 artillery attacks.

russians are forced to go on the defensive in some places: Syrsky visits positions of soldiers on the Eastern Front26.01.24, 20:12 • 27105 views

Also , the brigadier general told how many occupants the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to destroy in the Tavria sector over the last day.

Total enemy losses amounted to 385 people and 21 pieces of military equipment, excluding UAVs. In particular, 6 tanks, 9 armored personnel carriers, 3 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment

- summarized the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops.

In addition, 230 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed over the past day .

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 98 combat engagements took place along the front line over the past day . Ukrainian troops repelled attacks in various parts of the frontline, while the enemy continues to advance despite significant losses.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

Contact us about advertising