russians increased the number of offensive and assault actions in the Tauride direction - Tarnavsky

The occupation forces of the russian federation have significantly increased the number of assault operations in the Tauride direction. This was stated by Brigadier General and Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports .

Details

The occupants have significantly increased the number of offensive and assault operations - for the second day in a row, the enemy has been conducting 50 combat engagements daily. One and a half dozen occupants surrendered in a week - summarized the brigadier general.

According to him, the enemy conducted 100 air strikes in the operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation within seven days. Most of them were UAVs and most of them were dropped by the invaders in Donetsk region.

Addendum

Tarnavskyi noted that yesterday the occupants launched two missile strikes from S-300 missile systems at Myrnohrad and Novohrodivka, and made a total of 714 artillery attacks.

Also , the brigadier general told how many occupants the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to destroy in the Tavria sector over the last day.

Total enemy losses amounted to 385 people and 21 pieces of military equipment, excluding UAVs. In particular, 6 tanks, 9 armored personnel carriers, 3 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment - summarized the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops.

In addition, 230 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed over the past day .

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 98 combat engagements took place along the front line over the past day . Ukrainian troops repelled attacks in various parts of the frontline, while the enemy continues to advance despite significant losses.