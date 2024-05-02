Russians hit a hangar in Kherson region, no casualties reported
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled residential areas of several settlements in the Kherson region, damaging buildings but causing no civilian casualties.
In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 22 localities yesterday, including Kherson, hitting a hangar building, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Thursday, UNN reports.
Details
According to Prokudin, Berehove, Yantarne, Mykhailivka, Tomaryne, Zmiivka, Antonivka, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Lvova, Tyahyntsi, Ivanivka, Kizomys, Dniprovske, Tokarivka, Inzhenerne, Veletenske, Sadove, Mykilske, Prydniprovske, Poniativka, Olhivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.
The Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, a multi-storey building and 2 private houses were damaged.
There were hits to the hangar building and an outbuilding. No civilian casualties were reported
