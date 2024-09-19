The russians are actively building defensive fortifications around belgorod, as well as mining general and special-purpose waterworks. This was reported by Colonel Vitaliy Sarantsev, a spokesman for the Kharkiv operational and tactical group, UNN reports with reference to the OTU Kharkiv.

This can be regarded as a "bookmark" for the future - if, for example, the situation changes dramatically and the russians have to blow up the dams to slow down the advance of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, or it can be assumed that russia is preparing provocations at the hydroelectric facilities in order to blame Ukraine for the environmental and humanitarian consequences in the future - Sarantsev said.

He added that such actions could be used to mobilize the population and divert attention from internal problems. He also said that blowing up dams could lead to large-scale floods, flooding of settlements and environmental disaster.

Recall

According to the "Kharkiv" OTU, the Ukrainian military is successfully destroying russian occupants on the territory of the belgorod region of the russian federation. The governor of the belgorod region, vyacheslav gladkov, also claimed that the Ukrainian military tried to break through the border into the region.

Russia says Ukraine is allegedly preparing to blow up dams near Kyiv and Kaniv