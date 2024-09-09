Russians have become significantly more active on the left bank of the Dnipro River - spokesman for the Tavria unit

Russian occupants have significantly intensified their activities on the islands along the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region and continue to try to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions, which they have held since leaving Krynky. This was reported by the spokesman of the Tavria unit Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon, adding that the Defense Forces continue to hold the footholds, the correspondent of UNN reports.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, on the left bank of the Dnipro River, on our bridgeheads, on the islands along the left bank of the Dnipro, the enemy has significantly intensified its activities and continues to try to drive our units out of their positions, which they have held since leaving the village of Krynky - Likhovoy said.

According to him, for example, in three days: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 30 military clashes took place there.

The enemy was not successful. Today, since the beginning of the day, there have already been seven military clashes there. At the same time, they do not take place in one place, but are scattered across different islands, tracts, and different areas that stretch along a considerable length of the Dnipro coast. At the same time, our military continue to hold footholds on the left bank - Likhovoy said.

Lyhovii noted that this activation of the Russian Federation can be said to be the largest in the last couple of months after the end of the active defense of Krynok, when Ukrainian units, marines and other parts of the Armed Forces moved to other designated positions on the left bank of the Dnieper.

"There was information that the Russians, on the contrary, were waiting for our offensive there. There were active actions, in particular, special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate with landings on the Kinburn Spit, on the Tendriv Spit. So, the Russians are keeping their contingent there also for defensive reasons," Lykhova said.

Addendum

On September 5, Likhovoy reported that Russian Federation resumed assault operations in the south.

On July 16, the media reported that Ukrainian units had withdrawn from Krynky.