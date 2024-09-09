Russians have become significantly more active on the left bank of the Dnipro River - spokesman for the Tavria unit

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Russians have become significantly more active on the left bank of the Dnipro River - spokesman for the Tavria unit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22353 views

Russian troops intensified attacks on Ukrainian positions on the islands along the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past three days, there have been 30 clashes, but Ukrainian forces continue to hold footholds.

Russian occupants have significantly intensified their activities on the islands along the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region and continue to try to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions, which they have held since leaving Krynky. This was reported by the spokesman of the Tavria unit Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon, adding that the Defense Forces continue to hold the footholds, the correspondent of UNN reports.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, on the left bank of the Dnipro River, on our bridgeheads, on the islands along the left bank of the Dnipro, the enemy has significantly intensified its activities and continues to try to drive our units out of their positions, which they have held since leaving the village of Krynky

- Likhovoy said.

According to him, for example, in three days: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 30 military clashes took place there.

The enemy was not successful. Today, since the beginning of the day, there have already been seven military clashes there. At the same time, they do not take place in one place, but are scattered across different islands, tracts, and different areas that stretch along a considerable length of the Dnipro coast. At the same time, our military continue to hold footholds on the left bank

- Likhovoy said.

Lyhovii noted that this activation of the Russian Federation can be said to be the largest in the last couple of months after the end of the active defense of Krynok, when Ukrainian units, marines and other parts of the Armed Forces moved to other designated positions on the left bank of the Dnieper.

"There was information that the Russians, on the contrary, were waiting for our offensive there. There were active actions, in particular, special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate with landings on the Kinburn Spit, on the Tendriv Spit. So, the Russians are keeping their contingent there also for defensive reasons," Lykhova said.

Addendum

On September 5, Likhovoy reported that Russian Federation resumed assault operations in the south.

On July 16, the media reported that Ukrainian units had withdrawn from Krynky.

Anna Murashko

War

