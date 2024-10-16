Russians fired 9 times at settlements in Donetsk region overnight: three people wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops fired 9 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. Three people were wounded and dozens of buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged.
Russian troops fired nine times at settlements in Donetsk region yesterday, October 15, injuring three people. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.
On October 15, Russians wounded 3 residents of Donetsk region: in Kostyantynivka, Selidove and Svitne
According to the head of the RMA, the operational situation in the region as of the morning of October 16 is as follows:
- Pokrovsk district. In Kurakhove, 3 multi-storey buildings were damaged, a house in Ostrovske and a house in Kurakhivka were destroyed. A person was wounded in Svitne of the Dobropolye community and a house was damaged. In Pokrovsk 2 houses were damaged.
- Kramatorsk district. In the Lyman community, 3 houses were destroyed: 2 in Zarichne and 1 in Torske. In Kostyantynivka, a person was injured, 2 multi-storey buildings, a private house, an administrative building, an infrastructure facility and 7 cars were damaged; in Ivanopillia, 16 private houses, 2 administrative buildings and a power line were damaged; in Mykolaivka, 4 houses were damaged.
- Bakhmut district. Two houses were damaged in Siversk, and another one in Serebryanka. In Chasovoyarsk community, 12 private houses and 2 multi-storey buildings were damaged.
“In total, Russians fired 9 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 187 people, including 36 children, were evacuated from the front line,” added the RMA head.
