russians exhibit shot trams from Mariupol at an "entertainment exhibition"

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100466 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110934 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153583 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157302 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253507 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174818 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165961 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148416 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227571 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113093 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 26008 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 39622 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 26785 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 33154 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 30489 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253507 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227571 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213427 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239077 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225736 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100466 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70465 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76998 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113505 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114372 views
russians exhibit shot trams from Mariupol at an "entertainment exhibition"

russians exhibit shot trams from Mariupol at an "entertainment exhibition"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105447 views

The russians organized an exhibition of destroyed trams from Mariupol as "entertainment," distorting the history of the occupation and destruction of the Ukrainian city.

The russians have organized a "thematic entertainment exhibition" where they exhibited the shot trams from Mariupol that were destroyed by the occupation forces during the blockade of the city.

Details

The Private Museum of Technology has organized a thematic entertainment exhibition called "T-shirt in the Museum." The exhibition also features two dilapidated trams from Mariupol. They were damaged by russians during the blockade of the Ukrainian city

- said the city council.

They believe that such actions of the russian federation are proof that the russian army was not targeting military facilities, but the civilian infrastructure of Mariupol.

In Mariupol, invaders settle guest workers in rebuilt houses, homeowners are left with nothing - Mariupol Council26.04.24, 12:21 • 24361 view

The exhibition also includes the Military Field Kitchen Festival, which recreates the life of soldiers during the First and Second World Wars.

And also (planned - ed.) the exhibition "Wars and People," which will tell the stories of those who heroically and courageously met the challenge of war. Thus, russian children are gradually being taught the norms of war rather than peace

- said the Mariupol City Council. 

Addendum

It is noted that during the blockade and occupation, russians destroyed 90% of important critical infrastructure in Mariupol. Currently, a distorted chronology of those events is being taught in occupied schools in order to rewrite the history of the city, destroy traces of war crimes, and justify the shooting of a peaceful Ukrainian city.

Recall

russians dismantled one of the oldest educational institutions in Mariupol - Mariupol Collegiate School No. 1, which survived two World Wars. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
mariupolMariupol

