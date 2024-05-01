The russians have organized a "thematic entertainment exhibition" where they exhibited the shot trams from Mariupol that were destroyed by the occupation forces during the blockade of the city.

Details

The Private Museum of Technology has organized a thematic entertainment exhibition called "T-shirt in the Museum." The exhibition also features two dilapidated trams from Mariupol. They were damaged by russians during the blockade of the Ukrainian city - said the city council.

They believe that such actions of the russian federation are proof that the russian army was not targeting military facilities, but the civilian infrastructure of Mariupol.

In Mariupol, invaders settle guest workers in rebuilt houses, homeowners are left with nothing - Mariupol Council

The exhibition also includes the Military Field Kitchen Festival, which recreates the life of soldiers during the First and Second World Wars.

And also (planned - ed.) the exhibition "Wars and People," which will tell the stories of those who heroically and courageously met the challenge of war. Thus, russian children are gradually being taught the norms of war rather than peace - said the Mariupol City Council.

Addendum

It is noted that during the blockade and occupation, russians destroyed 90% of important critical infrastructure in Mariupol. Currently, a distorted chronology of those events is being taught in occupied schools in order to rewrite the history of the city, destroy traces of war crimes, and justify the shooting of a peaceful Ukrainian city.

Recall

russians dismantled one of the oldest educational institutions in Mariupol - Mariupol Collegiate School No. 1, which survived two World Wars.