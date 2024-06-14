Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a farm in Kherson region: one dead and one injured

Russian occupants dropped explosives from a drone in Kherson region, leaving one dead and one injured, the Kherson regional prosecutor's office said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on June 14, at about 11:00, the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on the territory of a farm operating in one of the settlements of the Kherson district.

"The explosion killed a 53-year-old man who was in the yard. Another injured man was provided with medical assistance on the spot," the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"Shahed" destroyed at night, one killed in 24 hours in Kherson region