Russians drop explosives from a drone on a resident of Beryslav, Kherson region

Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on Beryslav, Kherson region, and she was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury and concussion. This was reported on Tuesday by the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

The victim was reportedly taken to a hospital with an explosive injury and concussion. She is being provided with the necessary medical care.

Addendum

Eight people were wounded and one 54-year-old woman was killed during the recent hostile shelling of Kherson.