Russians conducted 253 strikes in Zaporizhzhia, including 16 drone attacks - OVA

Russian troops fired 253 times at 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region using artillery, MLRS, aviation and drones, which led to the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure, the head of Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov said on Thursday, UNN reports .

Russian troops conducted 253 attacks on 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region over the last day. There were 20 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to Fedorov, the invaders shelled Novodarivka and Chervone from the air, carried out 7 MLRS attacks on Malynivka and Robotyne, and 16 UAV attacks on Huliaypol, Novodanylivka, Robotyne and Malynivka.

228 artillery shells fell on the territory of Orikhiv, Hulyaypol, Mala Tokmachka, Omelnyk, Prymorske and other frontline towns and villages, he noted.

Fortifications constructed in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia sectors stretch for a considerable distance - Tavria Brigade spokesman