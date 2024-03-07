Russians conducted 253 strikes in Zaporizhzhia, including 16 drone attacks - OVA

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20620 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 70108 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 50065 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 227846 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 201861 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180322 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223857 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249915 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155744 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371783 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 182608 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 68373 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 88103 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 52087 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 44447 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 22445 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 70154 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 227908 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 183670 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 201901 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13737 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22437 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22847 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 45221 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 52833 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russians conducted 253 strikes in Zaporizhzhia, including 16 drone attacks - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26372 views

Russian troops fired 253 times at 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and unmanned aerial vehicles, destroying residential buildings and infrastructure.

Russians conducted 253 strikes in Zaporizhzhia, including 16 drone attacks - OVA

Russian troops fired 253 times at 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region using artillery, MLRS, aviation and drones, which led to the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure, the head of Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov said on Thursday, UNN reports .

Russian troops conducted 253 attacks on 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region over the last day. There were 20 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure

- Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to Fedorov, the invaders shelled Novodarivka and Chervone from the air, carried out 7 MLRS attacks on Malynivka and Robotyne, and 16 UAV attacks on Huliaypol, Novodanylivka, Robotyne and Malynivka.

228 artillery shells fell on the territory of Orikhiv, Hulyaypol, Mala Tokmachka, Omelnyk, Prymorske and other frontline towns and villages, he noted.

Fortifications constructed in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia sectors stretch for a considerable distance - Tavria Brigade spokesman06.03.24, 15:04 • 28152 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Mala Tokmachka
Gulyaypole
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14