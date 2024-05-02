Russians complain about drone attacks and damage to energy infrastructure: there are blackouts

In Russia, the governors of the Orel and Kursk regions report a drone attack on the night of April 2, which damaged energy infrastructure and caused power outages in a number of areas. Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry claims that 12 UAVs were allegedly shot down over Russian territory, UNN reports.

Details

According to the governor of the Oryol region, Andrey Klychkov, the region was attacked by enemy UAVs. The alleged downing of drones in the Glazunov and Sverdlovsk districts damaged energy infrastructure facilities. As a result, a number of houses were left without electricity

Also, the governor of Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, said that as a result of the UAV attack in the village of Ponory, power lines were damaged and there was no electricity in the village. Emergency crews have already started restoring power supply.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry claims to have shot down 12 drones over Russian territory.

Russian air defense systems allegedly destroyed and intercepted five UAVs - over the territory of Bryansk region, one over the territory of Kursk region, one over the territory of Belgorod region, two over the territory of Rostov region and three over the territory of Krasnodar region.

Media: russia runs out of gasoline because of Ukrainian attacks on refineries