russian occupants have closed dispensaries in the temporarily occupied territories for Ukrainians. This was reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

Details

The Russians continue their policy of restricting the rights of Ukrainians on their native land. In the temporarily occupied territories, russians have banned medical examinations for Ukrainians. In this way, they encourage local residents to obtain a russian passport - the statement said.

It is noted that when obtaining a russian passport, russians force Ukrainians to write a renunciation of Ukrainian citizenship, although this is not recognized by Ukrainian law and is not required by russian law.

The National Resistance Center notes that anyone involved in restricting the rights of Ukrainians in their native land will certainly be held accountable for their actions.

Addendum

