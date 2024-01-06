Russians carried out air strikes on Pivnichne in Donetsk region in the morning: one killed and one wounded

Russian troops carried out two air strikes on Pivnichne in Donetsk region this morning, one person was killed and one wounded, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said on Saturday, UNN reports.

This morning, Russians dropped two air bombs on the village, hitting two high-rise buildings. A 63-year-old woman died on the spot. A 79-year-old woman was wounded and taken to hospital - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Three houses, he said, were partially destroyed.

