Russians began threatening residents of the occupied territories for refusing to vote in the "elections" - National Resistance Center

In the next few days, members of "polling stations" will start visiting residents in the occupied territories . According to the Center for National Resistance, residents will be threatened with sanctions for refusing to vote in the "presidential elections," UNN reports.

According to the Center, starting February 17, members of the "election districts" will start visiting residents of the temporarily occupied territories and warning them of sanctions for refusing to vote in the "presidential elections.

"At the moment, members of the DvK are being instructed by Russians. The rounds will take place from February 17 to March 7 in all settlements of the TOT. During the raid, the workers will be accompanied by the "Rosgvardia" fighters, allegedly for security reasons. At the same time, the Russians have classified the addresses of the polling stations to hide the lack of turnout and the number of polling stations," the statement said.

The Center noted that everyone involved in the organization of the "elections" will be held accountable like their "colleagues" from the right bank of Kherson and Kharkiv regions.