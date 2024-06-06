Russians attacked Nikopol region with drones and artillery: three people were wounded

During the day, Russian troops actively beat Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and shelled Nikopol region with artillery, as a result of enemy attacks, at least three people were wounded. This was stated by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Enemy troops in the Nikopol region fired heavy artillery. We also got there with 7 kamikaze drones. Two men and a woman were injured . According to updated information, 8 private houses and half a dozen outbuildings were destroyed in the area - stated in the RMA.

As a result of the attack, 26 solar panels and power lines were damaged in the region . The fire destroyed an excavator. In addition, the wreckage of a Russian UAV shot down in the Novomoskovsky district damaged a private house.

On the morning of June 6, an enemy drone was shot down over the Novomoskovsky District of the Dnipropetrovsk region .