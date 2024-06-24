Russians attacked Nikopol region with artillery and drones: at least 4 people were wounded

During the current day, on June 24, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and kamikaze drones. As a result of enemy attacks, at least four people were injured. This was stated by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.



Details

According to Lysak, it "arrived" in Nikopol, Mirovsky, Chervonogrigorevskaya, Pokrovskaya and Marganetsky communities.

In addition to the three people who were previously reported, there is one more injured person. We find out the details - said the chairman of the RMA.

He noted that as a result of the attack, infrastructure and an agricultural firm were damaged. And also-4 apartment buildings and the same number of private houses, 5 outbuildings.

Power lines, a gas pipeline, a greenhouse, and a car were also damaged.

Three people were injured due to enemy attacks in Nikopol - RMA