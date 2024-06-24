Russians attacked Nikopol region with artillery and drones: at least 4 people were wounded

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2592 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92597 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105137 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121130 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190039 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234238 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143670 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369346 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181808 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66303 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73819 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101174 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87184 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31660 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92597 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87333 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105137 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101325 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121130 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1690 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4932 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11973 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13596 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17544 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russians attacked Nikopol region with artillery and drones: at least 4 people were wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22513 views

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and kamikaze drones. As a result of enemy attacks, at least four people were injured. Power lines, a gas pipeline, a greenhouse, and a car were also damaged.

Russians attacked Nikopol region with artillery and drones: at least 4 people were wounded

During the current day, on June 24, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and kamikaze drones. As a result of enemy attacks, at least four people were injured. This was stated by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details 

According to Lysak, it "arrived" in Nikopol, Mirovsky, Chervonogrigorevskaya, Pokrovskaya and Marganetsky communities. 

In addition to the three people who were previously reported, there is one more injured person. We find out the details 

- said the chairman of the RMA. 

He noted that as a result of the attack, infrastructure and an agricultural firm were damaged. And also-4 apartment buildings and the same number of private houses, 5 outbuildings.

Power lines, a gas pipeline, a greenhouse, and a car were also damaged.

Three people were injured due to enemy attacks in Nikopol - RMA24.06.24, 14:35 • 22702 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31