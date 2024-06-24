Three people were injured due to enemy attacks in Nikopol - RMA

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 5508 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 99858 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 110322 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 125892 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 192640 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235672 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144788 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369581 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182023 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149686 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
35%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 68651 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 76039 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104605 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 90813 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 33694 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 99865 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 92243 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 110328 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 105983 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 125896 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 3220 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6398 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12643 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14201 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18102 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Three people were injured due to enemy attacks in Nikopol - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22702 views

Three people, including a 62-year-old man and two women aged 68 and 72, were injured in the shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, by the Russian army.

Three people were injured due to enemy attacks in Nikopol - RMA

As a result of the attacks of the Russian army on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, three people were injured today, June 24 - a 62-year-old man and women aged 68 and 72. This was announced by the head of RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN

In Nikopol today, there are already three victims of enemy attacks. A 62-year-old man with shrapnel wounds was hospitalized. Moderate condition. Women aged 68 and 72 will be treated on an outpatient basis

- Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, as a result of enemy attacks, residential buildings were damaged.

One of the largest Russian strikes on civilians in recent times: in Pokrovsk in Donetsk region 4 dead, 34 wounded due to an enemy missile attack24.06.24, 14:25 • 20658 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41