Three people were injured due to enemy attacks in Nikopol - RMA

As a result of the attacks of the Russian army on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, three people were injured today, June 24 - a 62-year-old man and women aged 68 and 72. This was announced by the head of RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

In Nikopol today, there are already three victims of enemy attacks. A 62-year-old man with shrapnel wounds was hospitalized. Moderate condition. Women aged 68 and 72 will be treated on an outpatient basis - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, as a result of enemy attacks, residential buildings were damaged.

