One of the largest Russian strikes on civilians in recent times: in Pokrovsk in Donetsk region 4 dead, 34 wounded due to an enemy missile attack

In the Donetsk region, at least 4 people were killed and 34 wounded as a result of the attack of Russian troops on Pokrovsk, which was one of the largest enemy strikes on civilians in recent times, said on Monday the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN writes.

At least 4 people were killed and 34 injured - these are the preliminary consequences of the strike on Pokrovsk as of 14:15. among the wounded are two children aged 12 and 13. They are in moderate to serious condition Filashkin pointed out in Telegram.

According to him, the police, rescuers, and representatives of local authorities are working at the scene. The wounded receive all necessary medical care.

"the Russians fired two Iskander-M missiles at the city - they destroyed 1 private house and damaged 16, "the head of the RMA said.

"This is one of the largest enemy attacks on civilians in recent times. Its final consequences have yet to be determined. there is not a single safe place left in the Donetsk region for a long time. Take care of yourself! Evacuate!"- said Filashkin.

The head of the RMA also said that 1 person was killed and 1 wounded as a result of the enemy's strike on Kurakhovo. "the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on the city - they killed a 62-year - old man, damaged an infrastructure facility," he said.

In addition, according to him, Druzhkovka came under fire - it is known about 1 wounded person and a damaged object.

Russians hit Toretsk in Donetsk region in the morning: one person was killed and one was injured