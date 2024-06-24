One of the largest Russian strikes on civilians in recent times: in Pokrovsk in Donetsk region 4 dead, 34 wounded due to an enemy missile attack

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

One of the largest Russian strikes on civilians in recent times: in Pokrovsk in Donetsk region 4 dead, 34 wounded due to an enemy missile attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20658 views

At least 4 people were killed and 34 injured, including two children aged 12 and 13, in a Russian missile strike on the town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, which was one of the largest attacks on civilians in recent times.

One of the largest Russian strikes on civilians in recent times: in Pokrovsk in Donetsk region 4 dead, 34 wounded due to an enemy missile attack

In the Donetsk region, at least 4 people were killed and 34 wounded as a result of the attack of Russian troops on Pokrovsk, which was one of the largest enemy strikes on civilians in recent times, said on Monday the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN writes.

At least 4 people were killed and 34 injured - these are the preliminary consequences of the strike on Pokrovsk as of 14:15. among the wounded are two children aged 12 and 13. They are in moderate to serious condition

Filashkin pointed out in Telegram.

According to him, the police, rescuers, and representatives of local authorities are working at the scene. The wounded receive all necessary medical care.

"the Russians fired two Iskander-M missiles at the city - they destroyed 1 private house and damaged 16, "the head of the RMA said.

"This is one of the largest enemy attacks on civilians in recent times. Its final consequences have yet to be determined. there is not a single safe place left in the Donetsk region for a long time. Take care of yourself! Evacuate!"- said Filashkin.

The head of the RMA also said that 1 person was killed and 1 wounded as a result of the enemy's strike on Kurakhovo. "the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on the city - they killed a 62-year - old man, damaged an infrastructure facility," he said. 

In addition, according to him, Druzhkovka came under fire - it is known about 1 wounded person and a damaged object.

Russians hit Toretsk in Donetsk region in the morning: one person was killed and one was injured24.06.24, 12:39 • 26242 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
