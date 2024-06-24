Russians hit Toretsk in Donetsk region in the morning: one person was killed and one was injured

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked Toretsk this morning, killing 1 person and injuring 1, Head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin said on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"1 person was killed and 1 wounded - these are the consequences of the morning shelling of Toretsk. The City came under attack today around 10 am," Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the Russians got into a private house - a 63-year-old woman was killed, a 64-year-old man was injured. the wounded man was sent to the nearest hospital.

"Russian strikes on frontline cities do not stop for a single day. Therefore, I urge everyone: do not risk your life and health! Evacuate!"- said the chairman of the RMA.

