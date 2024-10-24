Russians attacked Khmelnytsky region with “Shaheds” in the morning: apartment building and hotel were damaged, there is an injured
Kyiv • UNN
During an air raid in Khmelnytsky region, 8 enemy Shahed UAVs were shot down. A residential building, a hotel, a non-residential building, and a library were damaged, and one person was slightly injured.
In Khmelnytsky region , 8 enemy Shahed drones were shot down in the morning, an apartment building, a hotel, a library were damaged, and one person was injured, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.
This morning, during the "Air Alert" signal, 8 enemy UAVs of the "Shahed" type were shot down. As a result of the attack, a residential apartment building was damaged. The fire was extinguished by the State Emergency Service. Work is underway to dismantle the structures
He also said the roof of the hotel and non-residential premises were damaged, and the blast wave damaged windows in one of the libraries in the region.
One person sustained minor injuries
