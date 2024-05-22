Russians attacked energy facilities in the cities of Shostka and Konotop in Sumy region with "shaheds"

The Russians hit the power facilities of the cities of Shostka and Konotop, Sumy region, with Shahed-type attack UAVs. this was reported in the Sumy RMA, reports UNN.

Details

The enemy launched an air strike, using a Shahed-type UAV, on the power facilities of the cities of Shostka and Konotop they write to RMA.

They add that all the necessary services are working at the arrival sites, and the consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

Work is underway to restore power supply, which was cut off due to an enemy strike.

