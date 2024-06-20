Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery: solar panels were also beaten

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2572 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92558 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105112 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121107 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190026 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234231 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143665 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369346 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181808 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66303 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73819 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101174 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87184 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31660 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92558 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87315 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105112 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101306 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121107 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1682 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4926 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11971 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13594 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17543 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery: solar panels were also beaten

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21894 views

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops today attacked with kamikaze drones, artillery and dropped ammunition from drones, targeting civilian infrastructure, including 2 solar panels.

Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery: solar panels were also beaten

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops today attacked with kamikaze drones, artillery and dropped ammunition from drones, targeting civilian infrastructure, including 2 solar panels, said on Thursday the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, writes UNN.

Details

"I attacked with kamikaze drones and artillery. Dropped ammunition from UAVs. All day long, the enemy beat on the Nikopol region," Lysak said in Telegram.

According to him, the enemy hit the district center, Pokrovskaya, Marganetskaya, Mirovskaya communities.

"Civilian infrastructure was again under attack. in particular, 7 private houses were damaged. 1 outbuilding was destroyed and 3 were mutilated. 2 solar panels. Power lines and gas pipelines were hit. there were no dead or injured," Lysak said.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Air Defense Forces shot down 5 shaheds and 4 missiles20.06.24, 07:50 • 61350 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Nikopol, Ukraine
