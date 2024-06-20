Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery: solar panels were also beaten

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops today attacked with kamikaze drones, artillery and dropped ammunition from drones, targeting civilian infrastructure, including 2 solar panels, said on Thursday the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, writes UNN.

Details

"I attacked with kamikaze drones and artillery. Dropped ammunition from UAVs. All day long, the enemy beat on the Nikopol region," Lysak said in Telegram.

According to him, the enemy hit the district center, Pokrovskaya, Marganetskaya, Mirovskaya communities.

"Civilian infrastructure was again under attack. in particular, 7 private houses were damaged. 1 outbuilding was destroyed and 3 were mutilated. 2 solar panels. Power lines and gas pipelines were hit. there were no dead or injured," Lysak said.

