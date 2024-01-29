russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region 8 times: two young men were wounded, there are destructions

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 94534 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 123962 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 126782 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 168468 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167476 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 272011 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177407 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166946 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148678 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 241320 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103960 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 90759 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 65441 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 61790 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 73859 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 272002 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 241311 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 226593 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 252031 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 238016 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 123962 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102230 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102518 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118894 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119394 views
russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region 8 times: two young men were wounded, there are destructions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60232 views

russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovs'k region of Ukraine 8 times, wounding 2 young people. Additional drone and artillery strikes targeted the Nikopol area, damaging homes and infrastructure, but causing no casualties.

During the day, russian occupation forces attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region eight times. Two young men were injured as a result of the Russian attacks.  This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details 

During the day, the occupiers sent 3 kamikaze drones to the area. They also fired 5 times from artillery. They targeted Nikopol, Marhanets and the community

- Lysak summarized.

According to him, the shelling damaged utility company and 8 private houses. Three outbuildings were damaged, one was destroyed. Power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Russian army shells Sumy region: three dead and one wounded, numerous destructions29.01.24, 18:39 • 49383 views

In addition, rescuers continue to clarify the consequences.

Addendum

Also this afternoon, two boys- aged 19 and 21 were injured in a Russian artillery strike on Nikopol . The first one will be treated at home. The second is in serious condition, he has shrapnel wounds to the head and chest.

Recall

The wreckage of a downed drone fell on an agricultural building in Dnipropetrovs'k region, damaging the roof, but no one was injured. In addition, Russian troops shelled a village in the Nikopol district of the region with heavy artillery at night, also without casualties.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

Contact us about advertising