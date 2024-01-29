russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region 8 times: two young men were wounded, there are destructions
russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovs'k region of Ukraine 8 times, wounding 2 young people. Additional drone and artillery strikes targeted the Nikopol area, damaging homes and infrastructure, but causing no casualties.
During the day, russian occupation forces attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region eight times. Two young men were injured as a result of the Russian attacks. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .
Details
During the day, the occupiers sent 3 kamikaze drones to the area. They also fired 5 times from artillery. They targeted Nikopol, Marhanets and the community
According to him, the shelling damaged utility company and 8 private houses. Three outbuildings were damaged, one was destroyed. Power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.
In addition, rescuers continue to clarify the consequences.
Addendum
Also this afternoon, two boys- aged 19 and 21 were injured in a Russian artillery strike on Nikopol . The first one will be treated at home. The second is in serious condition, he has shrapnel wounds to the head and chest.
Recall
The wreckage of a downed drone fell on an agricultural building in Dnipropetrovs'k region, damaging the roof, but no one was injured. In addition, Russian troops shelled a village in the Nikopol district of the region with heavy artillery at night, also without casualties.