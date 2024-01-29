russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region 8 times: two young men were wounded, there are destructions

During the day, russian occupation forces attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region eight times. Two young men were injured as a result of the Russian attacks. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

During the day, the occupiers sent 3 kamikaze drones to the area. They also fired 5 times from artillery. They targeted Nikopol, Marhanets and the community - Lysak summarized.

According to him, the shelling damaged utility company and 8 private houses. Three outbuildings were damaged, one was destroyed. Power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Russian army shells Sumy region: three dead and one wounded, numerous destructions

In addition, rescuers continue to clarify the consequences.

Addendum

Also this afternoon, two boys- aged 19 and 21 were injured in a Russian artillery strike on Nikopol . The first one will be treated at home. The second is in serious condition, he has shrapnel wounds to the head and chest.

Recall

The wreckage of a downed drone fell on an agricultural building in Dnipropetrovs'k region, damaging the roof, but no one was injured. In addition, Russian troops shelled a village in the Nikopol district of the region with heavy artillery at night, also without casualties.