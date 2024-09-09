Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone in Kherson region, there are victims

Russian occupants attacked a civilian car with a drone in Antonivka, Kherson region. As a result, two people were injured. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson RSA (RMA).

Russian troops attacked a civilian car in Antonivka with a drone. Two people were injured when explosives were dropped on the vehicle - the statement said.

The 63-year-old man reportedly sustained an explosive injury and a stomach wound.

A 62-year-old woman suffered blast trauma, multiple shrapnel wounds to the chest, abdomen, upper and lower extremities.

The ambulance crew took the victims to the hospital.

Addendum

Russian occupants attacked a hospital in Kherson with a drone, a 25-year-old nurse was injured.