Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone in Kherson region, there are victims
Kyiv • UNN
In Kherson region, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car. Two people were injured, a 63-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman, who sustained multiple injuries and were taken to the hospital.
Russian occupants attacked a civilian car with a drone in Antonivka, Kherson region. As a result, two people were injured. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson RSA (RMA).
Russian troops attacked a civilian car in Antonivka with a drone. Two people were injured when explosives were dropped on the vehicle
The 63-year-old man reportedly sustained an explosive injury and a stomach wound.
A 62-year-old woman suffered blast trauma, multiple shrapnel wounds to the chest, abdomen, upper and lower extremities.
The ambulance crew took the victims to the hospital.
Addendum
Russian occupants attacked a hospital in Kherson with a drone, a 25-year-old nurse was injured.