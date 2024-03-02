Russians attack residential areas of Kherson, one wounded - RMA

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 20469 views

01:12 PM • 69382 views

10:10 AM • 49699 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 226982 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 201262 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180106 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 223719 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249882 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155705 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371774 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 182608 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 68373 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 88103 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 52087 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 44447 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 22055 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 69382 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 226982 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 183010 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 201262 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13593 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22308 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22728 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 44726 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 52359 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russians attack residential areas of Kherson, one wounded - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25720 views

Russian shelling of the Dniprovsky district of Kherson damaged buildings and injured a 79-year-old woman.

Russians attack residential areas of Kherson, one wounded - RMA

Russian troops struck again in Kherson, damaging houses and wounding a 79-year-old woman, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian troops shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. Residential neighborhoods of the city are under attack again. Private and apartment buildings were damaged. There is a casualty as a result of the shelling," the OVA reported in Telegram.

As noted, a 79-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a shrapnel wound to her shoulder and leg. Her condition is assessed as moderate. The victim is currently being treated.

Russian army killed a resident of Stanislav in Kherson region02.03.24, 10:45 • 77655 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipro
Kherson
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14