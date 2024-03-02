Russians attack residential areas of Kherson, one wounded - RMA

Russian troops struck again in Kherson, damaging houses and wounding a 79-year-old woman, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian troops shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. Residential neighborhoods of the city are under attack again. Private and apartment buildings were damaged. There is a casualty as a result of the shelling," the OVA reported in Telegram.

As noted, a 79-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a shrapnel wound to her shoulder and leg. Her condition is assessed as moderate. The victim is currently being treated.

