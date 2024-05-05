Russians attack Kharkiv on Easter: at least two people wounded
On Easter, russians attacked Kharkiv. At least two people were injured in the attack. This was stated by the mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.
Details
The strike hit the central part of the city, in the area of residential buildings. There is preliminary information about two wounded
According to the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, the occupiers attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, there are casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.
Addendum
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of enemy tactical aircraft activity in the northeast. The military stated that there is a possibility of using air strikes.