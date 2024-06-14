Russians attack a bus with more than 20 people with a drone in Sumy region, three women are wounded
Kyiv • UNN
On June 14, Russians used a drone to attack a social bus with more than 20 people in the Shostka district of Sumy region, injuring three women.
Russian troops used a drone this morning to attack a social bus with more than 20 people in Shostka district of Sumy region, wounding three women, the Sumy RMA reported on Friday, UNN reported.
Today, on June 14, in the morning, Russians used an FPV drone to fire at a social bus in the Esman community of Shostka district. There were more than 20 people on the bus. Preliminary, three women were injured with varying degrees of severity
According to the RMA, the victims were provided with medical assistance. All bus passengers were evacuated.
The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified.
Russian army fired 9 times and attacked Sumy region with drones overnight14.06.24, 09:19 • 22277 views