Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Kyiv  •  UNN

A group of Russian “volunteers” disguised as social workers arrived in the occupied south of Ukraine to collect information from local pensioners for Russia.

A new group of "volunteers" has arrived in the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine under the guise of social workers, they are supposed to collect information from local pensioners. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

A new group of "volunteers" from the United Russia party, disguised as social workers, has arrived in the temporarily occupied southern territories of Ukraine. Their main task is to collect information from local residents, especially pensioners, to pass on to the Russians.

"The so-called social workers, who consist of activists from Vladimir Putin's United Russia party, are instructed to collect information from pensioners upon arrival in the TOT," the National Resistance Center writes.

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region, Russians are resorting to another blackmailto force the local population to obtain a Russian passport.

War

