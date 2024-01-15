Russians are actively using aviation in the Tauride sector and are trying to storm Ukrainian positions - Tarnavskyi

In the Tavriya sector, the occupation forces are actively using aviation and continue to try to storm the positions of the Defense Forces, said Brigadier General, Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports .

Details

According to Tarnavsky, Russian terrorists have been actively conducting air strikes against the occupants for three days in a row. In particular, 41 cases were recorded over the past day.

They continue active assault and offensive actions - 51 yesterday. Armored vehicles are being used again. The average daily number of combat engagements has been around 50 for a week now. Moreover, the enemy made 2 missile attacks and 715 artillery shellings yesterday - summarized the general.

Russian soldiers are being given psychotropic drugs to make them agree to go on "meat assaults" - General Staff

He noted that the situation is currently the hottest in the Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors. At the same time, Ukrainian troops are inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Especially in manpower.

Addendum

The total losses of the invaders in the operational area of the Joint Forces Operation Tavria over the past day amounted to 485 people and 44 pieces of military equipment.

In particular, 6 armored personnel carriers, 3 artillery systems, 23 UAVs. An enemy UAV control center was destroyed - Tarnavsky said.

Recall

According to Deputy Defense Minister Pavlyuk, Ukrainian troops eliminated 5,270 enemy soldiers and destroyed 534 pieces of military equipment, including tanks and unmanned aerial vehicles.