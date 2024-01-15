Russians are actively using aviation in the Tauride sector and are trying to storm Ukrainian positions - Tarnavskyi

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101962 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112594 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142734 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139518 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177363 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172082 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284395 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178268 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167278 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148866 views

Popular news
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 40188 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 72796 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 32611 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 42958 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 62428 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 101962 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284395 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251670 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236757 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261966 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 62473 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142738 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107290 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107257 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123335 views
Actual
Russians are actively using aviation in the Tauride sector and are trying to storm Ukrainian positions - Tarnavskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27034 views

The total losses of the invaders in the operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation over the past day amounted to 485 people and 44 pieces of military equipment.

In the Tavriya sector, the occupation forces are actively using aviation and continue to try to storm the positions of the Defense Forces, said Brigadier General, Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports .

Details

According to Tarnavsky, Russian terrorists have been actively conducting air strikes against the occupants for three days in a row. In particular, 41 cases were recorded over the past day.

They continue active assault and offensive actions - 51 yesterday. Armored vehicles are being used again. The average daily number of combat engagements has been around 50 for a week now. Moreover, the enemy made 2 missile attacks and 715 artillery shellings yesterday

- summarized the general.

Russian soldiers are being given psychotropic drugs to make them agree to go on "meat assaults" - General Staff15.01.24, 07:23 • 29353 views

He noted that the situation is currently the hottest in the Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors. At the same time, Ukrainian troops are inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Especially in manpower.

Addendum

The total losses of the invaders in the operational area of the Joint Forces Operation Tavria over the past day amounted to 485 people and 44 pieces of military equipment. 

In particular, 6 armored personnel carriers, 3 artillery systems, 23 UAVs. An enemy UAV control center was destroyed

- Tarnavsky said.

Recall

According to Deputy Defense Minister Pavlyuk, Ukrainian troops eliminated 5,270 enemy soldiers and destroyed 534 pieces of military equipment, including tanks and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

Contact us about advertising