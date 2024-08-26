Russian troops shelled Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region in the morning - CMA

Russian troops shelled the town of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region with artillery. This was stated by the head of the Konstantinovka city military administration Serhiy Horbunov in a commentary to Suspilne Donbass, UNN reports.

"There was artillery shelling. There were several strikes from 11:00 to 11:30. Five objects were damaged: the facade of an apartment building, Nevsky market and the facade of a private house. No one was injured or killed as a result of the shelling," said the head of Kostyantynivka CMA.

