Russian troops shelled Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region in the morning - CMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled the town of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region with artillery. Five buildings were damaged, including an apartment building and a market, but there were no casualties.
Russian troops shelled the town of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region with artillery. This was stated by the head of the Konstantinovka city military administration Serhiy Horbunov in a commentary to Suspilne Donbass, UNN reports.
Details
"There was artillery shelling. There were several strikes from 11:00 to 11:30. Five objects were damaged: the facade of an apartment building, Nevsky market and the facade of a private house. No one was injured or killed as a result of the shelling," said the head of Kostyantynivka CMA.
Three dead and four wounded: consequences of Russian Federation's shelling of Donetsk region over the last day26.08.24, 14:11 • 20283 views