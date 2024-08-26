Three dead and four wounded: consequences of Russian Federation's shelling of Donetsk region over the last day

In the Donetsk region, police recorded 2,710 attacks on the front line and residential areas over the course of the day, August 25. Three residents of Donetsk region were killed and four were wounded by Russian attacks, UNN reports, citing the regional police.

Details

Reportedly, 9 settlements were under enemy fire: the towns of Kostyantynivka, Kurakhove, Sloviansk, Ukrainsk, and the villages of Vozdvyzhenka, Lozove, Memryk, Novyi Komar, and Shevchenko.

14 civilian objects were destroyed - 6 residential buildings, an administrative building, a utility company, cars, and communications.

Russians killed civilians: one person in Ukrayinska, one in Memryk, and one in Vozdvyzhenka.

The enemy shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery, injuring two civilians and damaging three apartment buildings, an administrative building and a car.

Russian troops shelled Sloviansk with Smerch MLRS, wounding a civilian and damaging three private houses, a utility company, and a car.

There is a wounded man in Lozove as a result of a Smerchiv attack.

