Russian troops shelled Kherson from the air in the morning: one person injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Kherson from the air, damaging a cultural center. Two civilians, a 24-year-old girl and a 74-year-old man, were injured in the morning attacks in the region.
In the morning, Kherson came under enemy fire, a 24-year-old girl was wounded in the city's central district as a result of enemy shelling, and a cultural institution was damaged in the Dniprovsky district. UNN reports this with reference to the head of the MVA Roman Mrochko and the Kherson RMA.
Details
Around 9:00, the Russian occupiers dropped guided bombs on the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. A cultural institution that has not been operating for a long time was hit. The blast wave shattered windows in neighboring high-rise buildings.
A 24-year-old girl was injured in the central district of the city as a result of hostile shelling . She turned to the doctors herself. They diagnosed her with a mine-blast injury and contusion. She is currently undergoing further examination.
In addition, a 74-year-old man who sustained mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from a drone at around 10.40 am was brought to a Kherson hospital from Antonivka. He was near his house at the time of the shelling.
Also, an 82-year-old woman who suffered from yesterday's shelling of Veletynske sought medical assistance. She was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her face.
Two people were injured in Kherson region due to night shelling by Russian Federation25.09.24, 10:08 • 14601 view