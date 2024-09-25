Russian troops shelled Kherson from the air in the morning: one person injured

In the morning, Kherson came under enemy fire, a 24-year-old girl was wounded in the city's central district as a result of enemy shelling, and a cultural institution was damaged in the Dniprovsky district. UNN reports this with reference to the head of the MVA Roman Mrochko and the Kherson RMA.

Details

Around 9:00, the Russian occupiers dropped guided bombs on the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. A cultural institution that has not been operating for a long time was hit. The blast wave shattered windows in neighboring high-rise buildings.

A 24-year-old girl was injured in the central district of the city as a result of hostile shelling . She turned to the doctors herself. They diagnosed her with a mine-blast injury and contusion. She is currently undergoing further examination.

In addition, a 74-year-old man who sustained mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from a drone at around 10.40 am was brought to a Kherson hospital from Antonivka. He was near his house at the time of the shelling.

Also, an 82-year-old woman who suffered from yesterday's shelling of Veletynske sought medical assistance. She was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her face.

