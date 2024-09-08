Russian troops shell Mykolaiv region: no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers continued artillery shelling of Mykolaiv region. The water area of the Ochakiv community and the Kutsurub community came under attack, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties.
Yesterday, the aggressor's troops continued shelling Mykolaiv region. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.
Details
According to the district military administrations, at 15:30 the waters of the Ochakiv community came under attack, and at 22:57 the waters of the Kutsurub community .
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
Air defense shoots down 7 Shahed drones in Mykolaiv region06.09.24, 07:43 • 22828 views