Russian troops shell Mykolaiv region: no casualties

Yesterday, the aggressor's troops continued shelling Mykolaiv region. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to the district military administrations, at 15:30 the waters of the Ochakiv community came under attack, and at 22:57 the waters of the Kutsurub community .

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

