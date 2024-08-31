Russian troops intensify activity in Donetsk region: the largest number of combat engagements in the Pokrovske direction - General Staff

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126221 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130904 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 215008 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162113 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158144 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145232 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207346 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112634 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194931 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105207 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100809 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 80782 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106131 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 102925 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 67130 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 215030 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 207362 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 194947 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221377 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209124 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 38841 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 51854 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153792 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152825 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156778 views
Actual
Russian troops intensify activity in Donetsk region: the largest number of combat engagements in the Pokrovske direction - General Staff

Russian troops intensify activity in Donetsk region: the largest number of combat engagements in the Pokrovske direction - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33777 views

The General Staff reports an increase in the number of combat engagements to 109. The Pokrovsk sector was the most active, with 23 attempted attacks. The occupants also became more active in the Kurakhove and Siversk sectors.

The number of combat engagements along the entire front line increased to 109, and the enemy continues offensive actions in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. In addition, the occupiers made efforts in the Siversky direction, trying to find a weakness in the Ukrainian defense. UNN writes with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Operational information as of 16.00 on 08/31/2024

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian Armed Forces have continued their offensive, with the number of combat engagements along the entire front line increasing to 109. The occupants intensified their efforts in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions.

The Pokrovsk sector witnessed the highest number of combat engagements.  Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already made 23 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the vicinity of seven different settlements. Most of the fighting, almost half of it, took place near Novohrodivka. Selidove and Pokrovsk were attacked with multiple rocket launchers,” the General Staff informs.

In the Kurakhove sector, 21 hostile attacks were registered in the direction of Ukrayinske, Lisivka, Halytsynivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the areas of Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka, the occupants made the main efforts - they conducted eleven and five assaults respectively, the military department reports.

Other areas:

In the Kramatorsk sector, militants launched 12 assaults near Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar, Andriivka and Klishchiyivka. Three of them have not yet been completed. The enemy is suffering losses. He is concentrating his efforts in the areas of Kalynivka and Andriivka.

The number of hostile attacks in the Toretsk sector increased to nine. Our troops stopped eight of them. The battle is still ongoing in the vicinity of Nelipivka, where the enemy is attacking most actively.

Kharkiv region:

The enemy attack in the area of Vovchansk continues. Liptsy and Mali Prokhody came under enemy bombardment.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy started storming the positions of our units 12 times near Synkivka, Kolisnykivka and towards Lozova. Half of these engagements are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector , the invading army launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Novosadove, Dibrova and in the Serebryansky forest. Three clashes ended without success for the enemy, and three are ongoing. The occupants fired rocket launchers from Ka-52 helicopters at Serhiivka.

 The enemy is trying to find a weakness in our defense in the Siverskiy sector. He conducted seven attacks near Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka, Zvanivka and Spirne. He received a tough rebuff. The fighting near Vyymka and Verkhnekamianske is still ongoing.

The General Staff also reports information on the Vremivsk sector. There are two firefights near Vuhledar and Vremivka. The enemy attacked Makarivka three more times, but was fiercely repelled.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked three times, near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

One enemy attack was successfully repelled in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

There were no major changes in other areas.

General Staff: 195 combat engagements in 24 hours, almost a third of them in the Pokrovsk sector29.08.24, 08:58 • 27764 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

Contact us about advertising