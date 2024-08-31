Russian troops intensify activity in Donetsk region: the largest number of combat engagements in the Pokrovske direction - General Staff

The number of combat engagements along the entire front line increased to 109, and the enemy continues offensive actions in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. In addition, the occupiers made efforts in the Siversky direction, trying to find a weakness in the Ukrainian defense. UNN writes with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Operational information as of 16.00 on 08/31/2024

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian Armed Forces have continued their offensive, with the number of combat engagements along the entire front line increasing to 109. The occupants intensified their efforts in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions.

The Pokrovsk sector witnessed the highest number of combat engagements. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already made 23 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the vicinity of seven different settlements. Most of the fighting, almost half of it, took place near Novohrodivka. Selidove and Pokrovsk were attacked with multiple rocket launchers,” the General Staff informs.

In the Kurakhove sector, 21 hostile attacks were registered in the direction of Ukrayinske, Lisivka, Halytsynivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the areas of Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka, the occupants made the main efforts - they conducted eleven and five assaults respectively, the military department reports.

Other areas:

In the Kramatorsk sector, militants launched 12 assaults near Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar, Andriivka and Klishchiyivka. Three of them have not yet been completed. The enemy is suffering losses. He is concentrating his efforts in the areas of Kalynivka and Andriivka.

The number of hostile attacks in the Toretsk sector increased to nine. Our troops stopped eight of them. The battle is still ongoing in the vicinity of Nelipivka, where the enemy is attacking most actively.

Kharkiv region:

The enemy attack in the area of Vovchansk continues. Liptsy and Mali Prokhody came under enemy bombardment.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy started storming the positions of our units 12 times near Synkivka, Kolisnykivka and towards Lozova. Half of these engagements are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector , the invading army launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Novosadove, Dibrova and in the Serebryansky forest. Three clashes ended without success for the enemy, and three are ongoing. The occupants fired rocket launchers from Ka-52 helicopters at Serhiivka.

The enemy is trying to find a weakness in our defense in the Siverskiy sector. He conducted seven attacks near Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka, Zvanivka and Spirne. He received a tough rebuff. The fighting near Vyymka and Verkhnekamianske is still ongoing.

The General Staff also reports information on the Vremivsk sector. There are two firefights near Vuhledar and Vremivka. The enemy attacked Makarivka three more times, but was fiercely repelled.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked three times, near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

One enemy attack was successfully repelled in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

There were no major changes in other areas.

