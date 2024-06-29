Russian troops have already dropped 37 guided bombs over the past 24 hours - General Staff

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 89835 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 172166 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 218247 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 134717 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 363433 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180502 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148972 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197605 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 35129 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 47859 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 54979 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 69830 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 54508 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 3220 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 7050 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13070 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34406 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36242 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russian troops have already dropped 37 guided bombs over the past 24 hours - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27832 views

Russian troops intensified attacks along the entire front line, dropping 37 guided aerial bombs and launching numerous assaults, but Ukrainian troops repelled most of the attacks and inflicted significant losses on the enemy.

Russian troops have already dropped 37 guided bombs over the past 24 hours - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 78 combat engagements took place along the entire frontline. In the Pokrovsk sector, the pressure of the Russian occupants does not decrease. The enemy is looking for ways to force our units out of their positions. At the same time, the enemy has increased the number of attacks along almost the entire front line, though not as actively. They are using aviation, having already dropped 37 guided bombs over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian soldiers are taking the necessary measures to deplete the enemy's offensive potential. This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

Update as of 16.00 on 29.06.2024 on the Russian invasion

he border of Ukraine in Chernihiv and Sumy regions continues to suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Today, terrorists have been insidiously shelling the areas of Ryasne, Esman and Sukhodil,

- the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector , eight combat engagements took place in the area of Vovchansk since midnight. The enemy was pushed back and is counting its losses.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled three enemy attacks. Two of them, near Stelmakhivka and Sinkivka, are still ongoing.

Russian invaders continue active operations in the Liman sector . The total number of combat engagements here has increased to six. The fighting is taking place in four locations near Torske and Nevske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops are trying to advance in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Kalynivka. Six out of eight combat engagements today are still ongoing.In the Toretsk sector, the number of occupants' attacks increased to eight. At the moment, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Toretsk, Pivnichne, Pivdenne and New York. Enemy aviation is actively working - Russian invaders bombed the city of Toretsk with five drones.

The enemy is not slowing down in the Pokrovsk sector . Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian Defense Forces units have repelled 12 occupants' assaults. Ten more are ongoing. The enemy continues attacks near Yasnobrodivka, in three locations near the village of Vozdvizhenka, and two firefights continue in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Prohres and Novoselivka Persha. The enemy is suffering losses as a result of complex firefighting conducted by our units. The Russian aviation was firing NARs at the area of Oleksandropol and dropped a bomb near Vozdvyzhenka and Ivanivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the area around Mykhailivka came under attack from UAVs. Six enemy attacks were repelled near Kostyantynivka and Paraskoviivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the occupation forces intensified their activity, trying to break into our defense six times near Vodiane and Urozhayne. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, three enemy assaults were unsuccessful. No losses of positions on the left bank of the Dnipro were reported.

Recall

During the day, Russia lost 1,070 servicemen, bringing its total combat losses since the beginning of the invasion to 541,560 servicemen, according to the Ukrainian military.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
