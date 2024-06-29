Russian troops have already dropped 37 guided bombs over the past 24 hours - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 78 combat engagements took place along the entire frontline. In the Pokrovsk sector, the pressure of the Russian occupants does not decrease. The enemy is looking for ways to force our units out of their positions. At the same time, the enemy has increased the number of attacks along almost the entire front line, though not as actively. They are using aviation, having already dropped 37 guided bombs over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian soldiers are taking the necessary measures to deplete the enemy's offensive potential. This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Update as of 16.00 on 29.06.2024 on the Russian invasion

he border of Ukraine in Chernihiv and Sumy regions continues to suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Today, terrorists have been insidiously shelling the areas of Ryasne, Esman and Sukhodil, - the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector , eight combat engagements took place in the area of Vovchansk since midnight. The enemy was pushed back and is counting its losses.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled three enemy attacks. Two of them, near Stelmakhivka and Sinkivka, are still ongoing.

Russian invaders continue active operations in the Liman sector . The total number of combat engagements here has increased to six. The fighting is taking place in four locations near Torske and Nevske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops are trying to advance in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Kalynivka. Six out of eight combat engagements today are still ongoing.In the Toretsk sector, the number of occupants' attacks increased to eight. At the moment, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Toretsk, Pivnichne, Pivdenne and New York. Enemy aviation is actively working - Russian invaders bombed the city of Toretsk with five drones.

The enemy is not slowing down in the Pokrovsk sector . Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian Defense Forces units have repelled 12 occupants' assaults. Ten more are ongoing. The enemy continues attacks near Yasnobrodivka, in three locations near the village of Vozdvizhenka, and two firefights continue in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Prohres and Novoselivka Persha. The enemy is suffering losses as a result of complex firefighting conducted by our units. The Russian aviation was firing NARs at the area of Oleksandropol and dropped a bomb near Vozdvyzhenka and Ivanivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the area around Mykhailivka came under attack from UAVs. Six enemy attacks were repelled near Kostyantynivka and Paraskoviivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the occupation forces intensified their activity, trying to break into our defense six times near Vodiane and Urozhayne. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, three enemy assaults were unsuccessful. No losses of positions on the left bank of the Dnipro were reported.

During the day, Russia lost 1,070 servicemen, bringing its total combat losses since the beginning of the invasion to 541,560 servicemen, according to the Ukrainian military.