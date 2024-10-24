Russian troops fired 47 times at border areas of Sumy region using aircraft and FPV drones - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops fired 47 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 108 explosions were recorded. The attacks included air strikes, artillery, mortars, and FPV drones, and damaged residential buildings.
During the day, Russians fired 47 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.
108 explosions were recorded. Khotyn, Yunakivske, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivske, Novoslobidske, Shalyhyne, Esmanske, Sveska, and Seredina-Budske communities were shelled,
Details
- Seredyna-Budska community: the enemy fired from mortars (1 explosion), MLRS (5 explosions). One private house was damaged as a result of mortar shelling.
- Khotyn community: an air strike was carried out (4 explosions).
- Bilopilska community: FPV drone attack (1 explosion), artillery attack (2 explosions).
- Krasnopilska community: 22 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. There were also attacks by FPV drones (6 explosions), grenade launcher (LPG) attacks (7 explosions), artillery shelling (10 explosions) and the dropping of explosive devices from UAVs (3 explosions).
- Yunakivka community: the enemy attacked with artillery (self-propelled artillery systems) (20 explosions).
- Esman community: Russians fired from artillery (3 explosions).
- Velykopysarivska community: an air strike (1 explosion), FPV drone shelling (4 explosions) were recorded, resulting in a fire in a residential building .
- Shalyhyne community: there was artillery shelling (6 explosions), FPV drone attacks (2 explosions).
- Esman community: FPV drones were shelled (3 explosions).
- Novoslobidska community: FPV drone shelling (7 explosions) was recorded.
- Sveska community: an FPV drone was shelled (1 explosion).
Enemy strikes at “Nova Poshta” office in Donetsk region, there are casualties24.10.24, 20:50 • 24932 views