Russian troops drop bomb on Yampil: 4 civilians wounded

The Russian military dropped a bomb on the civilian infrastructure of the village of Yampil, Shostka district, Sumy region. At least 4 civilians were wounded in the attack, according to the Sumy regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports .

Details

According to the investigation, on September 4, 2024, at about 12:00, the occupiers dropped, according to preliminary data, an air bomb on the civilian infrastructure of the village of Yampil, Shostka district.

As a result, two civilian men aged 36 and 62 and two women aged 56 and 72 were injured.

Under the procedural supervision of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - law enforcement officers summarized.

Private households and state institutions were also damaged.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the shelling. Subsequently, the materials of the criminal proceedings will be transferred to the SBU Office in Sumy region.

Recall

The head of the Sumy RMA, Volodymyr Artyukh, said that since the beginning of the year the number of attacks in Sumy region has increased to 11,000, which is significantly higher than last year's figure of 8,000.