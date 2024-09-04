Russian troops drop bomb on Yampil: 4 civilians wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126191 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130877 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 214961 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162090 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158126 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145227 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207324 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112633 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194912 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105207 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100772 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 80523 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106089 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 102885 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 66865 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 214961 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 207324 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 194912 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221348 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209102 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 38729 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 51775 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153780 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152813 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156766 views
Russian troops drop bomb on Yampil: 4 civilians wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23870 views

The Russian military attacked civilian infrastructure in Yampil, Sumy region, injuring 4 civilians. Prosecutors are investigating the incident as a violation of the laws of war.

The Russian military dropped a bomb on the civilian infrastructure of the village of Yampil, Shostka district, Sumy region. At least 4 civilians were wounded in the attack, according to the Sumy regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports .

Details

According to the investigation, on September 4, 2024, at about 12:00, the occupiers dropped, according to preliminary data, an air bomb on the civilian infrastructure of the village of Yampil, Shostka district.

As a result, two civilian men aged 36 and 62 and two women aged 56 and 72 were injured.

Russia fired on 8 communities in Sumy region: 23 explosions, one civilian wounded04.09.24, 10:07 • 29956 views

Under the procedural supervision of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- law enforcement officers summarized. 

Private households and state institutions were also damaged.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the shelling. Subsequently, the materials of the criminal proceedings will be transferred to the SBU Office in Sumy region.

Recall

The head of the Sumy RMA, Volodymyr Artyukh, said that since the beginning of the year the number of attacks in Sumy region has increased to 11,000, which is significantly higher than last year's figure of 8,000.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising