Russian troops conducted almost a dozen strikes in Nikopol region over the last day: a man was wounded and houses were damaged

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 26170 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 95151 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142672 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147494 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242553 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172549 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164130 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148120 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221382 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112987 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 50268 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 69568 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108985 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 41492 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 74921 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242553 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221382 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207815 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233780 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220830 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 26170 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 21211 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 26925 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108985 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112194 views
Russian troops conducted almost a dozen strikes in Nikopol region over the last day: a man was wounded and houses were damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44762 views

A 56-year-old man was seriously wounded and several buildings, including residential buildings, a hotel and a private enterprise, were damaged as a result of nearly 15 Russian strikes on Nikopol district over the past 24 hours.

Russian troops conducted almost fifteen strikes in Nikopol region over the last day. A 56-year-old man was wounded. He is in a serious condition. Four private houses and a two-story apartment building were also damaged. An outbuilding, a garage, a car, an infrastructure facility, a hotel, and a private enterprise were damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

Almost a dozen strikes on Nikopol region per day. Mostly with kamikaze drones. However, there were also several artillery attacks. The aggressor targeted Nikopol, Myrivska, Chervonohryhorivska, Pokrovska, and Marhanetska communities. A 56-year-old man was injured - he received a shrapnel wound. He is hospitalized in a serious condition

- Lysak said. 
Image

He noted that the attack destroyed an outbuilding that caught fire. A nearby residential building was also damaged. The fire was extinguished.

Image

In total, 4 private houses and a two-story apartment building were damaged. An outbuilding, a garage, and a car were damaged. An infrastructure facility, a hotel, and a private enterprise were also damaged. Power equipment and power lines were damaged

 - added Lysak. 
Image

Recall

Yesterday, Russian occupants shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region in the evening and at night , damaging a private enterprise and two residential buildings. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine

