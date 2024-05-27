Russian troops conducted almost a dozen strikes in Nikopol region over the last day: a man was wounded and houses were damaged
Kyiv • UNN
A 56-year-old man was seriously wounded and several buildings, including residential buildings, a hotel and a private enterprise, were damaged as a result of nearly 15 Russian strikes on Nikopol district over the past 24 hours.
Russian troops conducted almost fifteen strikes in Nikopol region over the last day. A 56-year-old man was wounded. He is in a serious condition. Four private houses and a two-story apartment building were also damaged. An outbuilding, a garage, a car, an infrastructure facility, a hotel, and a private enterprise were damaged.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
Almost a dozen strikes on Nikopol region per day. Mostly with kamikaze drones. However, there were also several artillery attacks. The aggressor targeted Nikopol, Myrivska, Chervonohryhorivska, Pokrovska, and Marhanetska communities. A 56-year-old man was injured - he received a shrapnel wound. He is hospitalized in a serious condition
He noted that the attack destroyed an outbuilding that caught fire. A nearby residential building was also damaged. The fire was extinguished.
In total, 4 private houses and a two-story apartment building were damaged. An outbuilding, a garage, and a car were damaged. An infrastructure facility, a hotel, and a private enterprise were also damaged. Power equipment and power lines were damaged
Recall
Yesterday, Russian occupants shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region in the evening and at night , damaging a private enterprise and two residential buildings.