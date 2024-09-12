Russian troops attacked Stanislav and Tomyna Balka in Kherson region: there are injured
Kyiv • UNN
In Stanislav, a 76-year-old woman sustained severe injuries. In Tomyna Balka, a 51-year-old man sustained explosive trauma and concussion as a result of artillery shelling.
In the Kherson region, a 76-year-old woman was injured in Stanislav due to enemy shelling, and a 51-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and contusion in Tomynia Balka, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.
Details
"Russian troops attacked Stanislav. A 76-year-old woman who was on the street was injured by enemy shelling," the RMA reported.
The woman reportedly sustained an explosive injury, pelvic injuries, abdominal injuries, and a traumatic leg amputation. The victim was taken to the hospital.
Before that, in the morning, at about 09:40, the occupiers attacked Tomina Balka with artillery, the RMA reported.
"As a result of the 'arrival', the 51-year-old man received an explosive injury and contusion. Emergency medics treated the victim on the spot," the statement said.
