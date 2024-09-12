Russian troops attacked Stanislav and Tomyna Balka in Kherson region: there are injured

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115288 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117807 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191971 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150106 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150935 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142078 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195107 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112346 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184239 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104980 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 48970 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 75698 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 72005 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 46042 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 52653 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191971 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195107 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184239 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211203 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199544 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148378 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147750 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151946 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142954 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159441 views
Russian troops attacked Stanislav and Tomyna Balka in Kherson region: there are injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15672 views

In Stanislav, a 76-year-old woman sustained severe injuries. In Tomyna Balka, a 51-year-old man sustained explosive trauma and concussion as a result of artillery shelling.

In the Kherson region, a 76-year-old woman was injured in Stanislav due to enemy shelling, and a 51-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and contusion in Tomynia Balka, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian troops attacked Stanislav. A 76-year-old woman who was on the street was injured by enemy shelling," the RMA reported. 

The woman reportedly sustained an explosive injury, pelvic injuries, abdominal injuries, and a traumatic leg amputation. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Before that, in the morning, at about 09:40, the occupiers attacked Tomina Balka with artillery, the RMA reported.

"As a result of the 'arrival', the 51-year-old man received an explosive injury and contusion. Emergency medics treated the victim on the spot," the statement said.

Kherson region: 4 “Shaheds” destroyed overnight, 11 wounded in Russian attacks over 24 hours12.09.24, 08:59 • 15355 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

