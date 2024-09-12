Russian troops attacked Stanislav and Tomyna Balka in Kherson region: there are injured

In the Kherson region, a 76-year-old woman was injured in Stanislav due to enemy shelling, and a 51-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and contusion in Tomynia Balka, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian troops attacked Stanislav. A 76-year-old woman who was on the street was injured by enemy shelling," the RMA reported.

The woman reportedly sustained an explosive injury, pelvic injuries, abdominal injuries, and a traumatic leg amputation. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Before that, in the morning, at about 09:40, the occupiers attacked Tomina Balka with artillery, the RMA reported.

"As a result of the 'arrival', the 51-year-old man received an explosive injury and contusion. Emergency medics treated the victim on the spot," the statement said.

