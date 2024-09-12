Kherson region: 4 “Shaheds” destroyed overnight, 11 wounded in Russian attacks over 24 hours

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 23 settlements over the past day, wounding 11 people, hitting the Point of Unbreakable, residential areas. Air defense systems shot down four enemy Shahed drones at night, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

As a result of Russian aggression, 11 people were injured, including 1 child - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Kizomys, Sadove, Veletenske, Bilozerka, Tokarivka, Mykhailivka, Olhivka, Novovorontsovka, Lvov, Odradokamyanka, Mykolaivka, Bourhunka, Trudolyubivka, Dovhe, Nova Kuban, Zarichne, Osokorivka, Chervony Mayak, Olhyne, Kozatske and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit the Point of Unbreakability, residential areas of the region's settlements, including 11 private houses. The occupants also damaged private cars.

During a nighttime drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 4 Shahed-131/136s over the territory of our region - Prokudin wrote.

