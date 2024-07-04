Occupants attack Kherson suburbs with a drone, one wounded

The Russian army struck Antonovka, Kherson region, with a drone, injuring a 56-year-old man who was on the street. This was reported on Thursday by the Kherson RMA, UNN reports .

It is noted that the man was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs. He is being provided with the necessary medical care.

