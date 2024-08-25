Russian troops attacked Nikopol: using kamikaze drones

Last night, Russian troops attacked Nikopol twice, using drones and heavy artillery. After midnight, the enemy again fired artillery shells at the district center. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

The shelling damaged the building of one of the enterprises, but fortunately there were no casualties.

In the morning of August 25, the aggressor continued to terrorize Nikopol district. Heavy artillery was directed at the Pokrovske community, and kamikaze drones were used in Chervonohryhorivka. The consequences of the attacks are currently being investigated.

An air raid alert was sounded in the rest of Dnipropetrovs'k region, but the threat was avoided.

