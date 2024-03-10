russian troops attack Kherson region from a drone: 54-year-old man wounded

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20324 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 49426 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 226333 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 200812 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179954 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 223637 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249858 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155673 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371766 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 180351 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 67150 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 86749 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 50545 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 42851 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 21768 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 182547 views

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13511 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22235 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22662 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 44400 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 52046 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

russian troops attack Kherson region from a drone: 54-year-old man wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108762 views

A 54-year-old man was injured as a result of a russian drone attack on the village of Antonivka, Kherson region, sustaining a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wound to his leg.

In the Kherson region, russians attacked the village of Antonivka with a drone, injuring 54 men. This was stated by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

Details

A 54-year-old man turned to doctors for help. He had a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. The wounded man will continue to receive outpatient treatment

- the post reads. 

According to Mrochko, earlier the enemy attacked Antonivka of the Kherson city territorial community from a drone around 11:00 a.m.

Recall

Over the past day, the russian military shelled 10 settlements in Kherson region. Four multi-storey buildings, nine private houses, an educational institution, a medical facility, a gas pipeline and cars were damaged. Three people were wounded. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Kherson
