russian troops attack Kherson region from a drone: 54-year-old man wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A 54-year-old man was injured as a result of a russian drone attack on the village of Antonivka, Kherson region, sustaining a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wound to his leg.
In the Kherson region, russians attacked the village of Antonivka with a drone, injuring 54 men. This was stated by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.
Details
A 54-year-old man turned to doctors for help. He had a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. The wounded man will continue to receive outpatient treatment
According to Mrochko, earlier the enemy attacked Antonivka of the Kherson city territorial community from a drone around 11:00 a.m.
Recall
Over the past day, the russian military shelled 10 settlements in Kherson region. Four multi-storey buildings, nine private houses, an educational institution, a medical facility, a gas pipeline and cars were damaged. Three people were wounded.