russian troops attack Kherson region from a drone: 54-year-old man wounded

In the Kherson region, russians attacked the village of Antonivka with a drone, injuring 54 men. This was stated by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

Details

A 54-year-old man turned to doctors for help. He had a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. The wounded man will continue to receive outpatient treatment - the post reads.

According to Mrochko, earlier the enemy attacked Antonivka of the Kherson city territorial community from a drone around 11:00 a.m.

Recall

Over the past day, the russian military shelled 10 settlements in Kherson region. Four multi-storey buildings, nine private houses, an educational institution, a medical facility, a gas pipeline and cars were damaged. Three people were wounded.