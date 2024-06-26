Russian torture of Ukrainians: law enforcement officers investigate more than 1,300 criminal cases

As of today, law enforcement officers are investigating 1,329 criminal proceedings concerning the torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainians by the Russian military. In total, more than 5,500 cases of torture and ill-treatment were recorded. This was announced by the head of the Department for countering crimes committed in the context of armed conflict, the Office of the Prosecutor General Yuri Belousov on the air of one of the TV channels, reports UNN.

Torture always causes serious moral suffering in addition to physical suffering. People who have survived torture need long-term rehabilitation and support. Therefore, not all of them are ready to talk (about these crimes - Ed.). When we start working with victims of torture - civilians and military personnel who have returned from captivity - we start this work after the work of psychologists. - told Belousov.

He also said that 268 people have already been notified of suspicion of committing torture, 76 have been convicted of torture and ill-treatment. This figure includes both torture committed in places of non-freedom, and torture on the street or in residential buildings, which, unfortunately, is often committed in the occupied territories.

These are not isolated cases that can be attributed to the will of a particular officer or soldier who uses torture. We clearly see that this is part of Russia's policy towards Ukraine. And these patterns are very clearly traced back to the days of the NKVD. This is a systematic policy of conquering and destroying Ukraine. We consider each such fact, on the one hand, as an individual act in order to understand all the details, and also as part of this general policy of Russia. - indicated by Belousov

Today is the International Day in support of victims of torture: how many Ukrainians suffered from the torture of Russian aggressors