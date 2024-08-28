Russian strike on Kupyansk: number of casualties rises to 8
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops strike Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, using anti-aircraft missiles. According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, the number of casualties increased to 8 people, and the city administration building was damaged.
Today, on August 28, in the afternoon, Russian troops struck Kupyansk with a KAB. Currently, there are already 8 victims of the incident. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.
Details
The number of casualties in Kupyansk increased to eight people
Recall
In the afternoon, on August 28, in Kharkiv region, Russian troops struck the center of Kupyansk using anti-aircraft missiles, three people were woundedand the city administration building was damaged.