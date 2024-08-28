Russian strike on Kupyansk: number of casualties rises to 8

Today, on August 28, in the afternoon, Russian troops struck Kupyansk with a KAB. Currently, there are already 8 victims of the incident. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

Details

The number of casualties in Kupyansk increased to eight people - Sinegubov said in a statement.

Recall

In the afternoon, on August 28, in Kharkiv region, Russian troops struck the center of Kupyansk using anti-aircraft missiles, three people were woundedand the city administration building was damaged.