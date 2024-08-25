Russian strike on Kramatorsk: body of a victim found under rubble

After the Russian strike on Kramatorsk, the body of a dead man was found under the rubble. This was reported by the head of the Kramatorsk city military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, UNN reports.

"The rescuers found the body of the deceased under the rubble...", - said Goncharenko.

Russian troops attacked a hotel in Kramatorsk where journalists were staying.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemned the Russian attack on Kramatorsk, where foreign journalists were wounded. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson called targeted attacks on the media a systematic military tactic of Russia that must be punished.

Strike on Kramatorsk: number of wounded increased to 4