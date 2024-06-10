Russian strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 6, there may be people under the rubble of the House

The number of victims as a result of enemy strikes on Kharkiv has increased to 6. in addition, there may be people under the rubble of one of the private houses, reports UNN with reference to the city and regional authorities of Kharkiv.

Details

According to the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, as a result of the strike on Kharkiv, six people were injured.

"There is damage to residential buildings, garages and cars at various addresses. Inspection of the hit sites continues," he added.

In turn, the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov reports damage to two private houses, as well as that there may be people under the rubble of one of them.

"At the site of another arrival in the Kievsky District of the city, at least two private houses were severely damaged. There may be people under the rubble of one of them. All relevant services are working on the site," Terekhov added.

Recall

As Terekhov reported earlier, there were three Kabami strikes on Kharkiv. One of the hits fell on a garage cooperative, there was a fire and there is information about at least two injured.