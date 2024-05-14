Russian strike on Kharkiv: the number of casualties increased to 17

At least 17 people, including children, have been injured in the Russian strike on Kharkiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

Updated information on the victims of the enemy attack on Kharkiv. The number of victims is 17. Among them are a 12-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl. They are in moderate condition - said the head of the RMA.

Previously, 10 women and 5 men were wounded . The oldest man is 87 years old.

A total of 1 civilian is in serious condition. 11 people sustained moderate injuries. 5 are in light condition. Six more people were hospitalized.

Recall

Today, on May 14, during a series of strikes in Kharkiv, Russians hit the 10th floor of a 12-story building in the city center. Currently, apartment-by-apartment checks are being carried out. In addition, the Russians hit garages on the territory of a residential building, causing fires.

