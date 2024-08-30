Russian strike on Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 55, special forces deployed

At least 55 people were injured in the Russian Federation's strike on Kharkiv. An operational headquarters has been deployed in the city to receive statements from victims, a forensic laboratory is working, and the damaged buildings have been taken under police guard. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klimenko, reports UNN.

"Today, Russian terrorists launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv. The enemy's targets are civilian objects, civilians, children... at least 55 people have been injured as of this minute," said Klymenko.

According to him, all operational services are working on the ground: rescuers, police, and psychologists of the State Emergency Service. We are grateful to the utilities and volunteers for their active involvement in the rescue and relief efforts.

Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to six - RMA

An operational headquarters has been set up to receive statements from victims, a forensic laboratory is working, and the damaged houses have been placed under police protection. They are also conducting door-to-door visits to make sure that all victims are provided with assistance.

"This latest brutal war crime by Russia is being carefully documented. My sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims," the Minister summarized.

Recall

At about 15:15, the Russian armed forces launched massive strikes on Kharkiv.

A direct hit was recorded on a twelve-story residential building in the Industrial district of Kharkiv. A fire broke out and is still being extinguished.

In Kyivskyi district, garages and an educational institution were damaged. Residential buildings were damaged in Slobidskyi district.

According to preliminary data, the strikes on the city were carried out by guided aerial bombs from the village of Dubove in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation from SU-34 aircraft.

