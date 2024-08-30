ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian strike on Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 55, special forces deployed

Russian strike on Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 55, special forces deployed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22403 views

At least 55 people were injured in the Russian strike on Kharkiv. An operational headquarters has been set up, rescuers and police are working, and war crimes are being documented.

At least 55 people were injured in the Russian Federation's strike on Kharkiv. An operational headquarters has been deployed in the city to receive statements from victims, a forensic laboratory is working, and the damaged buildings have been taken under police guard. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klimenko, reports UNN.

"Today, Russian terrorists launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv. The enemy's targets are civilian objects, civilians, children... at least 55 people have been injured as of this minute," said Klymenko.

According to him, all operational services are working on the ground: rescuers, police, and psychologists of the State Emergency Service. We are grateful to the utilities and volunteers for their active involvement in the rescue and relief efforts.

Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to six - RMA30.08.24, 19:13 • 20561 view

An operational headquarters has been set up to receive statements from victims, a forensic laboratory is working, and the damaged houses have been placed under police protection. They are also conducting door-to-door visits to make sure that all victims are provided with assistance.

"This latest brutal war crime by Russia is being carefully documented. My sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims," the Minister summarized.

At about 15:15, the Russian armed forces launched massive strikes on Kharkiv.

A direct hit was recorded on a twelve-story residential building in the Industrial district of Kharkiv. A fire broke out and is still being extinguished.

In Kyivskyi district, garages and an educational institution were damaged. Residential buildings were damaged in Slobidskyi district.

According to preliminary data, the strikes on the city were carried out by guided aerial bombs from the village of Dubove in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation from SU-34 aircraft.

Prosecutors and police investigators work at the scene of another terrorist attack in Russia.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

