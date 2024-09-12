ukenru
Russian strike on Kharkiv and its suburbs: seven people injured, including a child

Russian strike on Kharkiv and its suburbs: seven people injured, including a child

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21228 views

Seven people, including a 10-year-old child, were injured in the air strikes on Kharkiv and its suburbs. From the recovered wreckage, law enforcement officers have preliminarily established that the enemy used a FAB-250 with UMPK.

At least seven people, including a child, were injured in the strikes on Kharkiv and its suburbs by the Russian Federation on September 12. This was stated by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on September 12, from 16:45 to 17:00, Russian troops launched a series of air strikes on Kharkiv and its suburbs.

In particular, in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, a hit was recorded near a private residential area. Four people suffered an acute stress reaction, including a 10-year-old girl. The facades of residential buildings were damaged and windows were smashed.

In Dergachi, private households were also damaged as a result of the air attack. Two women and a man sought medical help because of the shelling. The victims were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

Russian attack on Kharkiv: more than 15 buildings damaged, injuries reported12.09.24, 18:45 • 18181 view

The occupiers also struck the territory of the Ecopark in the village of Lisne, Malodanylivka community, with an aircraft munition. There were no injuries at the site of the hit. Trees and a fence were damaged.

From the recovered wreckage, law enforcement officers have preliminarily established that the enemy used a FAB-250 with UMPK.

Seven people, including a 10-year-old child, were injured as a result of air strikes on Kharkiv and its suburbs (...). Pre-trial investigations into the violation of the laws and customs of war (part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been initiated under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv and the Dergachiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region

- the prosecutor's office summarizes.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by Russian military personnel.

Recall

In Kharkiv, two women and a child were rescued from the rubble of a house after Russian shelling . Earlier, a strike was reported on a densely populated area of the city, hitting a private house.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

