Russian strike on industrial zone in Kharkiv: four injured

Four people were wounded as a result of a strike on the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv, said the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

Occupants attacked Kholodnohirsk district. According to preliminary data, four people were injured - wrote Sinegubov.

According to him, the information is being clarified.

According to Mayor Igor Terekhov , one of the victims is "in an extremely serious condition."

Explosions in Kharkiv: there was an "arrival" in the industrial zone, information about the victims is being clarified