Russian strike on industrial zone in Kharkiv: four injured
Kyiv • UNN
Four people were wounded as a result of a Russian strike on an industrial area in Kharkiv's Kholodnohirsky district, one of them is in extremely serious condition.
Four people were wounded as a result of a strike on the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv, said the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.
Occupants attacked Kholodnohirsk district. According to preliminary data, four people were injured
According to him, the information is being clarified.
According to Mayor Igor Terekhov , one of the victims is "in an extremely serious condition."
